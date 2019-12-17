BeeInstant Acquired By Instana

17 Dec 2019 | 04.53 pm

Dublin software company BeeInstant has been acquired by Instana, a German-US business that develops automatic app performance monitoring software.

BeeInstant was founded in 2017 by Vietnamese entrepreneur Trung Nguyen (pictured) and his wife, Phuong Vu.

BeeInstant provides a cloud monitoring solution to analyse high-frequency metrics in hyper-scale systems and applications running on the cloud. It allows software engineers, app developers and tech firms to measure how their computer programs are doing, when and how customers interact with them, get early warnings for weak areas in the system etc.

The business won the Dublin BIC Innovate Programme Showcase in 2017 and was one of 10 startups from around the world chosen to participate in the SAP.io Foundry startup programme in Berlin in 2018.

With headquarters in Chicago and in Solingen, Germany, Instana provides developer tools for app performance. It announced three company acquisitions in December 2019: BeeInstant, German company StackImpact and a tech venture called Signify, which was created by a company called Jinspired.

Commenting on the acquisition, Trung Nguyen said that the complexity of online applications is creating demand for accuracy of data at scale, as well as more automation of manual monitoring work.

“Instana is leading the way in automating application performance monitoring. We are excited to join forces with Instana to take application monitoring further, and faster to serve industry needs,” Nguyen added.

“We’re excited to be welcoming BeeInstant to the Instana family,” said Mirko Novakovic, Instana co-founder and CEO. “Combining the power of Instana’s automation with BeeInstant’s high-frequency monitoring capabilities allows us to deliver APM value to an even broader set of users, applications and performance problems.”

BeeInstant’s founders said that customers will continue using BeeInstant solutions as normal. As of this acquisition, they will also able to benefit from the technology of Instana.