Beefing Up Robotic Process Automation

13 Oct 2020 | 09.48 am

Technology innovator Expleo and robotic process automation company UiPath have joined forces to promote the potential of RPA among their clients.

Robotic process automation (RPA) is essentially an approach to automating all sorts of repetitive, routine or administrative tasks in business in order to boost productivity, speed to market and cost efficiencies.

UiPath says it “offers an end-to-end platform for hyper-automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organisation to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed”.

Expleo already delivers advanced robotics and process automation projects, and the two firms say that combining their capabilities will deliver innovations that will help clients gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly-changing business landscape.

Expleo head of process automation Rebecca Keenan (pictured) said: “At Expleo,our mission is to help businesses harness technological change to successfully deliver innovation. This new strategic partnership with UiPath allows us to scale further and deliver our clients a combined, unmatched capability for automation, robotics and AI.

“UiPath is a proven leader for RPA globally and their advanced automation software will benefit our clients considerably. Our clients will now also have direct access to UiPath’s huge pool of global developer talent.”

UiPath sales director Siobhán Ryan added: “Expleo has a proven capability for delivering highly innovative and positive business outcomes for its customers and we share the same mindset. We believe that there’s a huge opportunity for organisations to reap the full benefits of RPA in this rapidly changing world.

“We are looking to grow our presence and market share, and so Expleo’s extensive reach and sector knowledge will help us to achieve our goals. It’s fantastic to have such an ambitious partner with such a strong reputation and footprint.”

The announcement coincides with the opening of Expleo’s Centre of Excellence for process automation. The company says it’s active in the technology-intensive sectors that make modern business and society more connected, sustainable and secure.

It offers expertise in consultancy and business agility, product design, production and in-service support. The company operates in more than 25 countries, employs more than 15,000 people and had revenue of more than €1 billion last year.

UiPath says it has a vision to deliver “a Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people”.

It says it has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and eight of the Fortune 10.