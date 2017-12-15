Beechfield Care Group Acquired By IMMAC Group

15 Dec 2017 | 11.37 am

German-based IMMAC Group is entering the Irish nursing home sector following its acquisition of the Beechfield Care Group in Dublin.

The acquisition incorporates Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Glengara Park Nursing Home and Mount Hybla Nursing Home, as well as the Beechfield Private Homecare service.

IMMAC and sister company Antaris Healthcare provide elderly care services across Germany and Austria. The Beechfield acquisition is the first step of a long-term expansion into the Irish market, according to Marcus H. Schiermann, founder and chairman of the IMMAC group’s supervisory board.

“The Beechfield Care Group is an exemplary provider of elderly care in the Dublin region and an ideal fit for IMMAC as we enter the Irish market. We are excited about the opportunity of developing Beechfield as our platform for future activities in Ireland. This will be led by Sarah McMickan and her team,” said Schiermann.

McMickan, who is CEO of Beechfield Care Group, said that is acquisition is a “hugely positive step”. “We are ready to build on this success and are now ideally positioned for further development and expansion,” she added.

David Andrews, outgoing chairman of Beechfield Care Group and director of Lioncourt Investments, said that Beechfield is entering into an exciting new phase in its development.

Beechfield Care Group was established in the 1990s. The group recorded turnover of €13.4m in the 12 months to April 2016, up 12%. It booked a net profit of €452,000, finishing the year with net worth of €9.3m.

Total liabilities for Beechfield Care Group in FY16 amounted to €24m, which included a bank loan of €21m falling due within one year. Some 234 people were on Beechfield’s payroll in FY16.

Newspread Acquiring

Separately, Irish stationery company Supreme Stationery has been acquired by Newspread, a subsidiary of Independent News and Media.

Newspread was founded in 1971 and is a wholesaler/distributor of indigenous newspapers and magazines. The company said that the acquisition of Supreme Stationery complements its existing non-news offering, adding a line of wholesale stationery that includes paper products, files and folders, to office, school and writing supplies.

Supreme Stationery was established in 1991 by Sean McDonough and supplies stationery to retailers, bookshops, school suppliers and wholesalers. McDonough (CEO) will remain with the business following its acquisition.

The most recent accounts filed for Supreme Stationery are for financial 2015, when the firm booked a profit of €536,000. It closed the year out with net worth of €3.9m.

Michael Doorly, CEO of INM, said that his firm was trying to achieve additional growth through its distribution business in the face of continuing challenges for print and circulation in newspapers.

“Supreme Stationery is a very successful business with a great legacy and we look forward to its integration into Newspread,” he added.

Photo: Mount Hybla Nursing Home in Castleknock