Bee Monitor Firm Is A Top Ten Innovator

10 Mar 2020 | 12.46 pm

Cork company ApisProtect has made it onto a global list of the world’s most innovative companies for this year, in recognition of its innovative work in monitoring the strength of honey bees worldwide.

The company is the only Irish business to make it onto Fast Company’s 2020 World’s Most Innovative Companies list, which this year features 434 businesses from 39 countries. Fast Company is a US-based media brand and publisher that focuses on technology, design and business.

ApisProtect was listed as one of the top ten most innovative companies in Europe, sitting alongside some of the other clever ideas that are beginning to take on substance across the continent.

The startup uses sensor technology and machine learning to monitor the strength of honey bees, and at present it is monitoring 20 million bees in Europe, North America, and South Africa.

Specifically, it uses in-hive sensors to monitor honey bee colonies, and then provides the beekeeper with in-depth information about their health and condition using machine learning and big data technologies.

ApisProtect says that the technology means beekeepers will no longer need to rely solely on periodic, manual hive checks that can allow disease, pests and other issues to deteriorate hive health beyond rescue.

ApisProtect chief executive Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy (pictured) said: “Our mission at ApisProtect is to save the honey bees, because if we don’t take action now, we’ll lose our most important insect ally. We want to secure the supply of one third of our diet, and make sure we can nourish and feed the 9.7 billion people on planet earth by 2050.

“Our bee monitoring solution will enable beekeepers to direct their focus on cultivating larger and stronger colonies and transform beekeeping globally. We are honoured to be the only Irish company on this list.”

Edwards Murphy is also widely published authors on Internet of Things and honey bees, and has received several national and international awards for her work in the field.

ApisProtect raised €1.5m in funding in late 2018 and has since expanded its headcount. It expects to have hired a total of 25 staff by the end of 2021. This seed round was led by Finistere Ventures and Atlantic Bridge Capital, with Radical Growth, the Yield Lab, and Enterprise Ireland also participating.

Pic credit: Jill Cotter