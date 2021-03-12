Beauty Firms Close To Breaking Point

12 Mar 2021 | 11.16 am

The Irish Spa Association is calling for rent support for the locked down sector and has warned of a danger to public health from a growing surge in black market treatments.

Some beauty salons are deferring rent payments of €10,000 per month and upwards, with staff on PUP or wage subsidy payments, it says. The association stresses that many may never reopen unless they get assistance, threatening the jobs of many of the 25,000 employed in the sector.

Anita Murray of the association said: “If businesses are asked to remain shuttered past March, it is of great urgency that the government steps up to the mark and addresses the inadequate supports in place.

“The prospect of extending the closures means debts will continue to climb and the all-important summer trading period will be eroded. Additional supports are urgently required if businesses are to survive and the sector can reopen and restore the jobs and livelihoods of over 25,000 currently laid off.”

Her colleague Peigín Crowley added: “We need full commercial rent support for the sector – it’s at a critical stage now. Black market treatments are a serious concern to us for three reasons. They can be dangerous, they could potentially spread Covid-19, and operators trade without insurance.

“As the summer comes in so will the demand for black market treatments. These beauty professionals are desperate to maintain their income and I can understand at times that they feel they have no other choice.

“Irish salon and spa operators use medical grade PPE and perform temperature tests. They should have access to antigen tests to ensure staff and clients are protected, as is the case in other countries including the US, Canada, the UK and Switzerland.”