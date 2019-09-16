Beauty Buddy Wins AIB Enterprise Award

16 Sep 2019 | 03.14 pm

Kildare tech company The Beauty Buddy has won the second annual AIB Women in Enterprise programme. It will share winnings of €40,000 with fellow finalists Flowithme, Advanced Technical Concepts, Chupi and Dooley’s Hotel, who were also awarded prizes.

The Beauty Buddy is a data analytics company for the beauty and cosmetic industry. Founded in 2017 bu sisters Wendy Slattery and Tracy Leavy, The Beauty Buddy gathers data for beauty brands and retailers through a TripAdvisor-type app, where users can rate and find products they’ve used or want to use.

The Beauty Buddy recently raised €340,000 from investors that included the NDRC.

Almost 80 companies took part in the AIB Women in Enterprise programme, an eight-month initiative that kicked off in December 2018. The programme saw more than 300 businesses take part in a series of half-day masterclasses across Ireland to improve their leadership and communication skills.

Wendy Slattery (pictured above) said the programme helped her business with its growth strategy. “The academy exceeded our expectations and I would recommend any female CEO or MD to apply to participate,” she stated. “One of the best parts was to share this journey with like-minded, inspirational, ambitious, positive women.”

The other award winners in the programme were:

Business Development Award – Flowithme. The Cork-based wellness business combines yoga, cooking and life coaching services.

Leadership Development Award – Advanced Technical Concepts. ATC is based in Clare, providing engineering and supply chain components, parts and solutions to manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland.

Strategic Growth – Dooley’s Hotel Waterford. The female-led business has comprises a 112-bed hotel with restaurant, bar and conference suite.

Strategic Growth – Chupi. Founded by former Topshop designer Chupi Sweetman, this Dublin-based jewellery brand sells products in more than 60 countries.

Photo: Wendy Slattery (left) and Tracy Leavy