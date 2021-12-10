Beauchamps Lines Out With Leinster Rugby

10 Dec 2021 | 09.05 am

Law firm Beauchamps is to extend its partnership with Leinster Rugby for a further two seasons and will remain the sports body’s legal advisor into 2023.

Beauchamps has been the official legal advisor to Leinster Rugby since 2014 and was previously sponsor of the Leinster Rugby Schools Cup.

Managing partner John White said: “We are delighted to continue our very close association with Leinster Rugby, a world-class sports organisation.

“Preparation, strategy, teamwork, and ambition are the hallmarks of Leinster Rugby. These are the values that Beauchamps hold dear. So, this relationship is an excellent fit for Beauchamps. On and off the field, we look forward to supporting Leinster Rugby for the next season.”

Leinster Rugby chief executive Mick Dawson added: “Leinster Rugby has been working with Beauchamps for coming on ten years now, and they have been passionate supporters of the game not only at a professional level but also at a domestic level as previous sponsors of our Schools Cup competitions.

“John White has been a tremendous supporter of the game of rugby in the 12 counties and I am delighted that we are here again this morning with John to announce a further extension to the relationship.

“At a tough time for all our sponsors and partners, this level of support is hugely appreciated, and we look forward to continuing our great work with the team in Beauchamps.”

Photo: Leinster players Jack Conan (left) and James Ryan with John White (right) and Michael Dawson of Leinster Rugby. (Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile)