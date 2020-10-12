Beauchamps Appoints Five New Partners

12 Oct 2020 | 09.14 am

Beauchamps has announced the appointment of five new partners, strengthening the law firm’s commercial litigation, insurance, public and regulatory and medical negligence teams.

With these new appointments, 44% of partners at Beauchamps are now women.

Managing partner John White (pictured) commented: “As a proudly partner-led law firm, it is vital we continue to appoint partners who are the best in their fields. Our five new partners have demonstrated exceptional legal and commercial judgement, with a real commitment to teamwork and providing efficient and knowledgeable advice to clients, all characteristics that are central to the Beauchamps ethos.”

The new partners are:

Clíodhna Walsh A partner across the Commercial Litigation and Insolvency teams, where she has built her extensive experience in the areas of recovery and enforcement proceedings and financial services litigation. She specialises in the area of personal insolvency and represents financial institutions in bringing objections to proposed personal insolvency arrangements. She also has extensive experience in the area of residential mortgage repossession, and regularly appears in both the High Court and the Circuit Court in repossession proceedings.

Sharon Delaney A partner in the Commercial Litigation team. She worked as a barrister for 12 years prior to joining Beauchamps in 2017. She has considerable expertise in administrative law, bankruptcy, debt and security enforcement, employment law, corporate, white collar and regulatory crime and tort actions. Her main focus is on commercial disputes and cases in the High Court, Commercial Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

Edward Lyons A partner in the Commercial Litigation and Public & Regulatory teams. Lyons Edward has broad experience advising public bodies, financial institutions and commercial companies on a range of governance, regulatory, dispute resolution and data protection compliance issues. The firm says he is a highly skilled litigator who has become a go-to expert for regulators, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Ciara Murphy A partner in the Commercial Litigation and Insurance & Professional Indemnity teams. Murphy has extensive experience advising in claims involving financial services litigation, debt recovery and enforcement, professional negligence, professional indemnity matters, public liability, and employers’ liability claims, both from a plaintiff and defendant perspective.

Grace Murphy A partner in the Personal Injury team. Murphy is a specialist in the areas of medical and dental negligence and is the firm’s go-to expert in cases involving cerebral palsy, delayed diagnosis of cancer, wrongful death, birth injuries, dental negligence, surgical misadventure and catastrophic injuries. The firm says she has vast experience in the court process and the tactical awareness required.