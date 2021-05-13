BearingPoint Rolling Out Anaplan In Ireland

13 May 2021 | 04.06 pm

BearingPoint is partnering with Anaplan, the cloud-based enterprise SaaS company, to provide enhanced strategic planning supports in Ireland.

Anaplan’s planning platform is among the world’s top enterprise performance management technology solutions, according to the company.

The two firms say that the synergy between their offerings will “empower global organisations to orchestrate business performance and execute digital transformation with confidence and agility”.

BearingPoint Ireland country leader Gillian O’Sullivan (pictured) commented: “We see the Anaplan platform and supporting services provided by BearingPoint Ireland as becoming a mission-critical offering to our customers, sitting at the heart of all decision-making within their organisations.

“The planning platform brings vital ‘what-if’ analysis capabilities across financial and operational areas, whether it’s dealing with rapid growth opportunities, fast-changing business conditions or preparation around the development of new products and business models.

“With advances in technology and data analytics, the opportunity is there for businesses to embrace smarter, more dynamic and connected planning and forecasting models, based on real-time data.”

BearingPoint will assist organisations to implement the AnaPlan software and will manage overall delivery of the cloud-based connected planning platform. BearingPoint will also support the platform with its consultancy services, covering data and analytics, system integration, change management and process engineering.

The two have worked together successfully in France, with further collaborative business growth in Germany, Finland, Italy and the UK, O’Sullivan added.

Anaplan is based in San Francisco and has c.1,600 customers worldwide, while BearingPoint has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in more than 70 countries.