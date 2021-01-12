BearingPoint Appoints New Country Lead

12 Jan 2021 | 11.32 am

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has promoted its current country leader Eric Conway to the post of regional leader in Europe, while appointing Gillian O’Sullivan as his replacement in the Ireland leader role.

Conway will take on responsibility for seven countries including Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Britain.

Conway said: “While BearingPoint is quite progressive in terms of knowledge and people sharing from one country to the next, my ambition is to further align the seven countries under my remit and continue to improve collaboration.

“Since Covid-19, our customers are starting to place less of an emphasis on having our consultants on site and in the room. This means it is far more acceptable and welcome to engage people from other BearingPoint countries.”

O’Sullivan (pictured), who has worked with BearingPoint since 2004, having joined as a software developer, added: “I am delighted and excited to be taking on this important leadership role. My commitment is to continue putting people at the centre of our business and harnessing their talents and expertise to deliver real value and innovation for our clients that makes a difference.

“I very much look forward to addressing the challenges and opportunities that the role entails and working closely with our clients to deliver sustainable results and helping to navigate their growth path in the coming months and beyond.”

BearingPoint is a global consulting network embracing more than 10,000 people and services clients in more than 70 countries. It operates in three business units, with the first covering the advisory business, the second providing IP-driven managed services and ‘business critical’ services, while the third provides software for digital transformation.