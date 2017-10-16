16 Oct 2017 | 09.45 am

Bear Market Coffee is to open a fourth coffee shop – its first in Dublin city centre – this week, as the Irish startup continues on its plans to open ten coffee shops across Dublin by 2020.

Founded in Blackrock in 2013 by husband-and-wife team Stephen (34) and Ruth Deasy (33), Bear Market Coffee’s new outlet is on Pembroke Street. The couple plan to create 50 additional jobs in their business if expansion plans go ahead over the next three years.

Ten new jobs have been created in Bear Market Coffee’s Pembroke Street operation, bringing the number of fully trained baristas that the company now employs to 30. Among its other locations, Bear Market Coffee has shops at the IFSC and George’s Court.

The Deasys began their business by running a pop-up shop in Blackrock market for several months. They later rented a Blackrock retail premises and kitted it out themselves. Aside from coffee, Bear Market sells a range of pre-packed food for the grab-and-go market.

“The opening of our new coffee shop in Pembroke Street is a significant milestone for our business as we move from the suburbs into the city centre,” said Ruth.

“We are in a strong financial position to expand and we are actively looking at other locations across Dublin city. Our plan is to move on two other properties over the next 12 months and to open ten coffee shops before expanding into other cities.”

Ruth added that the name of the business was born out of the recession. “The term, which represents a slow downturn in the market, reflects our experience of starting our business during the recession. The name is part of who we are. People identify with it and it is also one of the reasons why customers love our brand.”

Operating company Bear Space Limited booked a profit of €60,000 in 2016. It finished the year with cash of €133,000 and net worth of €157,000.

Photo: Ruth and Stephen Deasy (Pic: Orla Murray)