BDO Adds Stephen O’Flaherty To Partnership Team

21 Jul 2021 | 08.41 am

BDO has appointed Stephen O’Flaherty as a partner, in its corporate finance and recovery team.

O’Flaherty (pictured) has over 15 years experience in the field, according to BDO.

Since joining BDO O’Flaherty has worked on debt advisory transactions worth more than €100m, including raising new finance for growing businesses and restructuring and negotiating existing debt for distressed companies. He has also advised on several M&A assignments.

Managing partner Michael Costello said: “Since joining the firm in 2017, Stephen has made a marked impression on the business and has been instrumental in successfully growing this practice area through his work advising some of our largest clients on their strategy and financial planning.

“Stephen is another excellent example of our ability to recruit expert talent and assist their development into becoming leading advisors. Stephen’s unique background in manufacturing gives him an ability to understand our clients’ needs and deliver strong outcomes.”