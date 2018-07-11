BD Recruiting For 85 Roles In Limerick

11 Jul 2018 | 01.00 pm

BD, a medical technology multinational headquartered in the US, is adding 85 new jobs at its Limerick facility.

The med-tech firm officially opened its new research facility in Limerick’s National Technology Park today. The IDA Ireland-supported €21m investment has already seen 100 jobs recruited for the facility in 2017 and early 2018.

The 85 additional positions will bring the total number of employees across BD’s two Limerick sites to 285.

BD was founded in 1897 and has had a presence in Ireland since 1964. The company provides solutions that help advance medical research and genomics, enhance the diagnosis of infectious disease and cancer, improve medication management and infection prevention, and support the management of diabetes.

The 85 new roles are for a variety of positions, including software engineering and technical management.

Dennis Gilbert, senior VP for R&D at BD, said that the new roles are critical to BD’s long-term global growth plan. “BD’s decision to open our global research centre here in Limerick is based on the region’s highly skilled talent, our strong relationships with local universities and Limerick’s stellar reputation as an important life sciences hub,” he added.

BD currently employs more than 1,300 employees in Ireland, across Drogheda, Dun Laoghaire and its two sites in Limerick.