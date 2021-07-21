Bausch + Lomb Announce €90m Investment In Waterford Plant

21 Jul 2021 | 11.55 am

Global eye health company Bausch + Lomb has announced a €90m expansion of manufacturing operations at its Waterford facility.

The company already employs more than 1,500 people in Waterford and has operated in Ireland for 40 years.

Bausch + Lomb manufacture contact lenses and other over the counter eye care products.

The investment is expected to generate around 150 jobs in construction while the plant expands and 130 jobs at the facility once production commences in 2023.

The company attributed its decision to expand to expected future demand for its range of contact lenses.

The company also expanded capacity at the Waterford facility in 2018 in order to ramp up production of its daily disposable contact lenses.

Site Lead at Bausch + Lomb Waterford Mark Hennessy indicated that the expansion was in line with the company’s ambition to become the leading global contact lens manufacturer.

“The decision to make this significant investment in Waterford was influenced by our track record in providing high-quality products and excellent customer service to markets around the globe,” Hennessy added.

Recruitment for the new jobs will begin in 2022. However, the facility currently has vacant positions in operations, engineering, quality and other disciplines.