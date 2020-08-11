Bath Fitter Recruiting For Limerick Office

11 Aug 2020 | 09.45 am

US bathroom refurbishment company Bath Fitter is to establish its European business development centre in Limerick, creating 42 jobs.

The IDA Ireland-backed expansion will be Bath Fitter’s first location outside of the US. The facility will be located in East Link Business Park in Limerick.

Positions are already being filled for Bath Fitter’s Limerick facility, with additional recruitment for installation, sales and marketing roles to be carried out over the coming months.

Bath Fitter was founded in 1984 in Canada but is headquartered in Tennessee. The company installs a variety of bathroom products, including acrylic bathtubs, showers, and various fittings.

Glenn Cotton, CEO and co-founder of Bath Fitter, said that Limerick was the right fit for a European base due to the talented workforce and well-developed international communication links.

Bath Fitter opened a European sales office in Limerick earlier this summer, which hit the ground running. “Our first installer was hired almost immediately, followed soon after by the first commercial order. It’s been a great start and a real team effort,” said Michael Prendergast, vice-president of European sales.