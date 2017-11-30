Bartra To Build New Nursing Home In Artane

30 Nov 2017 | 11.30 am

Bartra Capital Property Group has acquired a one-hectare site in Artane, Dublin, on which it plans to build and operate a 221-bed nursing home, and has already turned the first sod for the project.

It’s the third nursing home project announced by Bartra in 2017. In June, the company procured a 4.5-hectare site in Loughshinny, Co Dublin, for a 123-bed nursing home and a 0.43-hectare site off the Old Ballymun Road in Santry for a 118-bed nursing home.

Bartra principal Richard Barrett, co-founder with Johnny Ronan of Treasury Holdings, said the Kilmore Road Nursing Home will accommodate patients across the spectrum of residential healthcare needs, including Alzheimer’s/dementia care as well as respite, rehabilitation, convalescence and day care needs.

Bartra Capital Property Group CEO Michael Flannery added: “These acquisitions demonstrate Bartra is on course to realising its objective of delivering 1,000 nursing home beds by 2019, with planning for delivery of 462 nursing home beds already secured. Bartra is currently pursuing a number of other opportunities, including the acquisition of further sites for development and the purchase of existing nursing homes. It is Bartra’s ambition to deliver 2,000 beds by 2020.”

Bartra Nursing Homes chief Brian Keane said all Bartra’s nursing homes will be developed, and operated, not only commensurate with existing HIQA standards, but also cognisant of emerging future demands, especially dementia and bariatric conditions. “Excellent quality of care will be delivered by experienced healthcare workers subscribing to both national and international accreditation standards,” said Keane.

Photo: Bartra Capital Property principal Richard Barrett (right) and minister Jim Daly. (Pic: Fennell Photography)