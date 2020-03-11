Banks Outline Coronavirus Support Measures

11 Mar 2020 | 12.06 pm

Bank of Ireland has announced a range of supports for businesses that may be affected by the coronavirus Covid-19.

The supports include emergency working capital and payment flexibility on loans, while trade supports will include trade finance and foreign currency assistance to help businesses locate products from new suppliers internationally.

Retail chief executive Gavin Kelly (pictured) said: “We will be making extra resources available during this period of uncertainty, and I would encourage any business owner with concerns on how to deal with the impact of the coronavirus to contact us. We will work with them to identify what supports they need, including options such as emergency working capital and payment flexibility.”

Kelly added that the bank would also proactively make contact with businesses that may be affected by the virus. According to the bank, the impact of coronavirus is being felt in many ways across different business sectors.

“This includes weaker trading as a result of a reduction in business and tourist travel, supply chain interruption due to the knock-on impacts of a slowdown of production in China, and reduced orders from international customers as the global economy starts to deal with the impact of the virus,” said Kelly.

AIB Measures

AIB says it has put in place a steering committee that meets daily to monitor coronavirus implications. The bank has also introduced new measures to support SME customers through the potential impact of the coronavirus. These include:

• Providing a 48-hour decision on business loans and overdrafts up to €60,000.

• Short term loans to replenish spend from cashflow.

• Supporting customers for their working capital requirements and supply chains, including sub-supply chains.

• A network of dedicated advisors is supporting frontline staff and providing direct support for customers as the impact of the coronavirus unfolds.

• Flexibility on repayments for existing loans.

The bank said its Farmer/Business credit line (1890 47 8833) is available Monday to Friday 8am to 9pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm.

AIB’s supports for mortgage customers include:

• Impacted mortgage customers can avail of an interest only/moratoria period of up to six months.

• Interest-only repayments in certain circumstances.

• Credit options and supports depending on the specific needs of the customer.

• Enhanced rapid response to customer cash flow requests.

In a statement, AIB advised: “If any customer believes that that they are currently experiencing, or might in the future experience difficulties with their mortgage repayment they can contact their branch or our dedicated Mortgage Arrears Support Unit Teams in AIB 1890 252 008 or EBS 1850 33 00 44.”

Contingency Guide

Meanwhile, CWSI has issued a five-step contingency planning guide that advises how organisations can implement actionable steps to help secure their work from home policy.

Paul Conaty (pictured), principal consultant, commented: “The challenge for employers is to implement not only a productive work from home solution, but also a secure one. While mitigating against the risk of the coronavirus, organisations may be unwittingly exposing themselves to a host of very different kinds of viruses.

“Personal devices used to access company data often lack the levels of security that are in place on work devices behind the company firewall. Cyber-criminals will see the current situation as a huge opportunity to gain entry to company systems and it’s vital businesses review the security of their remote working environment before being forced to roll it out across the organisation.”