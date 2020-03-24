Banks Deluged With Mortgage Break Queries

24 Mar 2020 | 03.04 pm

Banking & Payments Federation Ireland says banks are experiencing a 400% increase in calls seeking financial support. The federation says that inquiries about mortgage payment breaks are running at c.7,000 a day.

CEO Brian Hayes said: “All bank systems have been simplified and are running live since Monday morning. Priority is being given to those impacted by Covid-19.”

Hayes (pictured) identified the following trends:

• Payment break instructions have gone from 10-15 per week to 800-900 per day.

• Estimated daily business customer calls seeking payment breaks/modifications is 500 per day.

• Estimated increase in Business Credit applications – 300% to 400%.

• SME call volumes have doubled per day and exceeding the 1,000 mark per day.

• Overall fivefold increase in calls to banks’ SME lines.

• Customer calls averaging five minutes longer than usual at 18 minutes.

• Customer facing areas are typically experiencing between 15% to 25% absence levels, which BPFI says is attributable to leave, sick leave, carers and self-isolation, partners in health care jobs, and caring for children or older relatives.