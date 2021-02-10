Banker Credentials Move To Blockchain

10 Feb 2021 | 09.34 am

The Institute of Banking has announced the launch of a new blockchain-based education credentialing platform for financial services.

Developed with Deloitte and Bank of Ireland, AIB, Ulster Bank, the EdQ platform provides real-time access and an unalterable, trusted store of education qualifications, regulatory and other professional designations, micro credentials and CPD records. More than one million data items have been migrated to the new platform.

IOB says that for financial services firms EdQ reduces operational and regulatory risk.

Chief executive Mary O’Dea commented: “This innovative blockchain education credentialing platform is the first of its type in the world. The idea originated from a Bank of Ireland innovation programme. IOB agreed to lead the collaboration and the development of the blockchain platform. From concept to final production, the project has taken three years to complete.”

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe described EdQ as “a key milestone in the development of new technologies in Ireland”.

Deloitte’s David Dalton, Head of the company’s EMEA Blockchain Lab, said EdQ is an excellent example of collaboration by the IOB and Irish banks to create a very innovative and world leading solution in Ireland.