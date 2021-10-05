Bank Services Now Available In Over 900 Post Offices

05 Oct 2021 | 08.30 am

Bank of Ireland banking services are now available in 923 post offices around the country, according to An Post.

The partnership with An Post enables Bank of Ireland customers to make cash lodgements and withdrawals, plus cheque lodgements, at An Post locations.

BoI Retail chief executive Gavin Kelly said: “Our customers do not have to make any changes in order to be able to avail of services at An Post locations.”

An Post retail managing director Debbie Byrne (pictured) added: “An Post continues to build a sustainable and successful national post office network that is modern, relevant, re-invigorated and providing community banking on the doorstep for the customers and communities we serve.

“We are delighted to provide this facility to Bank of Ireland customers to access their account, pay in cash and cheques, and withdraw money, six days a week.”

BoI customers with the following accounts can bank at Post Office locations: personal current accounts including Young Saver, 2nd level, 3rd level, Graduate, Golden years, Basic Bank accounts, Business current accounts along with Personal and Business Demand Deposit accounts.

They will need their debit card or ATM card to make cash lodgements or cash withdrawals at An Post. They will need a new, personalised lodgement docket to make a cheque lodgement, and to ensure cash lodged at a Post Office is credited to Bank of Ireland accounts on the same day, cash must be lodged before 4:30pm.

There’s more information for Bank of Ireland customers here.