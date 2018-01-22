Bank Partnering With TCD For Innovation Certificate

22 Jan 2018 | 11.38 am

Trinity College and Bank of Ireland are collaborating on the development and launch of a course leading to the award to students of a new undergraduate Certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, to be run at the university’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Hub.

The bank is supporting the initiative by TCD’s Business School, whose new centre is at present being built on Pearse Street in Dublin, and also the expansion of existing programmes such as LaunchBox, the student business incubator, together with new programmes such as expert-led sprints and hackathons.

The new certificate course will open this year and will be open to all students from second year upwards, irrespective of degree discipline. The programme will provide additional educational and experience opportunities to all students, fulfilling entrepreneurial ambitions they may have in tandem with their degree.

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub will be housed in a state-of-the-art space co-located with the new Business School. It is designed to foster the creation of ideas, with flexible workspaces providing for co-working and innovation. It will also provide an interface between Trinity and the innovation sector on its doorstep, with a view to establishing Ireland as the leading European centre for innovation, says the college.

TCD Provost Patrick Prendergast (pictured) said: “Trinity is committed to providing an environment that supports and encourages innovation at all levels, promoting entrepreneurship as an engine for economic growth, and for social and cultural development.

“It is a core element of Trinity’s strategy, ensuring that we create value from our leading research and equip our students with the ability to drive innovation and thrive in a world of constant change. This partnership with Bank of Ireland strengthens our capacity to promote innovation and foster a culture of entrepreneurship among all our students.”

BoI chief executive Francesca McDonagh said: “At Bank of Ireland we see innovation as being critically important for our company, for our customers, and for the country as a whole. That’s why it gives me great pleasure to deepen our relationship with Trinity, a college associated with original thought and innovation for many centuries. We look forward to working with Trinity College on a variety of I&E Hub programmes to enable the ambitions of Ireland’s future leaders and innovators.”

TCD says it is the only European university to rank in the global top 50 for producing entrepreneurs.