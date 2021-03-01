Bank Of Ireland To Shutter 88 Branches

01 Mar 2021 | 10.25 am

Bank of Ireland has announced plans to close 88 branches, reducing the network from 257 locations to 169.

The bank said that the branches being closed are mainly self-service locations which do not offer a counter service. In Northern Ireland, the branch network will also reduce from 28 to 13.

Francesca McDonagh (pictured), Group CEO, commented: “We’ve now reached a tipping point between online and offline banking. The number of people visiting branches has sharply declined, and is now just over half of what it was in 2017. Footfall at the branches which are closing is down even more, by c.60% since 2017.

“However, through a new partnership with An Post, we continue to protect local access to physical banking for those who want it. Combined, our customers will be able to bank at about 1,100 locations nationwide.

“We’re not making these changes immediately – no branches will close in the next six months. That allows us to ensure the An Post partnership is up and running before any branches close, and gives us time to communicate fully with all our customers about every option available to them online, in a nearby BOI branch, or at a local post office.”

Bank of Ireland says the new partnership with An Post will enable personal and business customers to use their local post office for a range of banking services – including to withdraw cash and make cash and cheque lodgements – at no additional cost. The closing Bank of Ireland branches all have a post office within, on average, less than 500 metres, according to McDonagh.

The branches earmarked for closure are the following:

Carlow

– Boris

– Tullow

Cavan

– Arva

– Cootehill

– Kingscourt

Clare

– Kilkee

– Miltown Malbay

– Tulla

Cork

– Cork Institute of Technology

– Glanmire

– Bantry

– Cobh

– Dunmanway

– Kanturk

– Millstreet

– Michelstown

– Youghal

Donegal

– Bunbeg

– Bundoran

– Dungloe

– Glenties

– Moville

Dublin

– James Street

– Law Library

– Phibsboro

– Ballycoolin

– Killester

– Merrion Road

– Rathmines

– Ballyfermot

Galway

– Ballygar

– Dunmore

– Oughterard

Kerry

– Castleisland

– Kilorglin

– Tralee IT

Kildare

– Celbridge

– Kilcullen

– Leixlip – HP/Intel

– Monasterevin

Kilkenny

– Callan

– Graiguenamanagh

– Thomastown

– Urlingford

Laois

– Durrow

– Mountrath

– Rathdowney

Leitrim

– Drunshambo

– Manorhamilton

Limerick

– Abbeyfeale

– Askeaton

– Bruff

– Caherdavin

– Rathkeale

– Roxboro

– University of Limerick

Longford

– Granard

Louth

– Dunleer

Mayo

– Ballyhaunis

– Charlestown

– Kiltimagh

Meath

– Athboy

– Enfield

– Ratoath

Monaghan

– Castleblayney

– Clones

Offaly

– Banagher

– Clara

– Edenderry

Roscommon

– Elphin

– Strokestown

Sligo

– Ballymote

– Tubbercurry

Tipperary

– Cahir

– Cashel

– Templemore

Waterford

– Ardkeen

– Kilmacthomas

– Lismore

Westmeath

– Athlone IT

– Castlepollard

– Kinnegad

– Moate

Wexford

– Rosslare

– Taghmon

Wicklow

– Carnew

– Rathdrum

– Tinahely