Bank Of Ireland To Offer Long Term SME Loans

20 Jun 2019 | 01.52 pm

Bank of Ireland has confirmed that it will participate in the Future Growth Loan Scheme designed to support SMEs and agri businesses.

The bank said it will accept applications for the scheme from businesses that meet eligibility requirements set out by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI).

The SBCI scheme funds capital expenditure and promotes business investment through low cost loans, with terms ranging from eight to ten years, and all loans secured with an 80% guarantee from the SBCI.

Director of business banking at Bank of Ireland Michael Lauhoff said: “Bank of Ireland has received a significant allocation from the SBCI Future Growth Loan Scheme, and our ambition is to support and partner with eligible customers in making these loans work for their businesses.

“We have already received numerous inquiries from SME’s and agri businesses looking to fund investment and capital expenditure, and we are committed to enabling our customers to thrive, develop their business and remain on an upward trajectory.”

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe commented: “Finance of more than seven years is not currently available on the market. The Future Growth Loan Scheme aims to address this gap by providing loans with terms of eight to ten years to SMEs. This scheme will provide much needed long term finance for strategic investment in a post Brexit environment.”

The new €300m scheme is supported by the European Investment Fund.

Loan amounts available under the FGLS vary between €100,000 for SMEs or €50,000 for agribusinesses, with a maximum loan amount of €3m. Loan eligibility requirements include an SME’s workforce being under 250 people and annual turnover being no greater than €50m. Applicants from the agri sector must target their loans at improvements in farm performance or sustainability as well as infrastructure upgrades.

Photo (l-r): Michael Lauhoff, ministers Pat Breen and Michael Creed, and SBCI chief executive Nick Ashmore. (Pix: Iain White / Fennell Photography)