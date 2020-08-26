26 Aug 2020 | 09.24 am

Bank of Ireland has launched its first digital wallet for customers with the integration of Google Pay to its banking service.

Google Pay allows anyone with an Android smartphone to pay via the app at any electronic pay-point, once they add their debit or credit cards to the app’s ‘wallet’.

Business transformation director Christine Hamill said the setup process is simple, either by scanning one’s cards into the wallet or adding the details manually.

“Customers can add their personal and business debit cards and personal credit cards to Google Pay and start using the service. This is an important addition to our services and we look forward to bringing more new features to customers over the coming months,” said Hammill.

The Google Pay app is available on Google’s Play Store.

Bank of Ireland is also set to eliminate individual transaction charges for personal account customers from November 23, with the range of 26 separate charges replaced by a monthly flat fee of €6 to maintain the account.

Retail chief executive Gavin Kelly (pictured) commented: “We’ve completely overhauled our digital account opening process to make it easier and quicker than ever to open an account. We’re also making banking charges easier to understand with a simple flat fee, a similar pricing model to Netflix or Spotify subscriptions where you pay the same every month and consume as much as you want.”