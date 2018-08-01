Bank Of Ireland Efforts Help Jack And Jill Deliver

01 Aug 2018 | 03.51 pm

Bank of Ireland has pledged to provide 20,000 nursing hours for Jack and Jill families across Ireland during its partnership with the charity. It provides support to families of children up to the age of five who suffer severe intellectual and physical developmental delay, enabling them to purchase home respite care. It also provides end-of-life care to all children up to the age of five.

The bank’s fundraising efforts have already helped provide 11,000 nursing hours, facilitated through extensive fundraising initiatives by BoI staff nationwide.

In addition to supporting the Jack and Jill Up the Hill event, Bank of Ireland colleagues most recently came together for a Lip Sync Battle that raised over €56,000. This helped fund 3,500 nursing hours for the 355 Jack & Jill families across the country.

Later this year, the bank will also see 60 staff members brave a five-day cycle from Malin to Mizen head to raise further funds for the charity. Their fundraising efforts make it possible for The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation to provide bespoke care plans for families, with no waiting list and no means test.

Carmel Doyle, interim CEO of The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, said that every €16 raised by Bank of Ireland staff funds one hour of home nursing care and respite.

“The Jack and Jill care model is all about giving the ‘gift of time’ to families, to allow them a break to do the normal things that we all take for granted like sleeping, working, shopping, banking or taking the other kids to the park.

“This huge effort from our Bank of Ireland partnership has also enabled us to extend the age range of the children we look after up to five years old and to make that move sustainable – something we’ve wanted to do for a number of years.”

Vincent Mulvey, group chief risk officer at Bank of Ireland, added that the bank is honoured to be involved in raising funds for the charity. “With 20,000 hours pledged by the end of the partnership period, we are bringing one element of our purpose to life, enabling our communities to thrive.”

Photo: Carmel Doyle (left), Vincent Mulvey and Jack and Jill nurse, Fiona Callaghan. (Pic: Conor McCabe)