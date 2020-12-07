Bank Of Ireland Endorses Banba App

07 Dec 2020 | 11.26 am

BOI Payment Acceptance has endorsed the Banba app, which enables contactless food and drink ordering. The app is available on the Apple and Google app stores.

The app enables mobile contactless ordering through click & collect, table service, and counter collection, which can be used in accordance with public health guidelines.

Banba founder and CEO Cormac O’Riordan (pictured) explained: “This app was being developed before we had even heard of Covid-19, as a solution to the lengthy queues at bars and cafes. The app splits food and drink orders, so there is no confusion between staff when processing orders, and you can order another round with as little as one-click”.

“Competitors have advertised that they are offering a ‘subscription-free’ solution during the pandemic, but unfortunately in most instances the venue owner is still being hit with high transaction charges and fees. This is why from the outset that the Banba team sought to align ourselves with a nationally recognized payments provider, who could offer a very competitive transaction rate for our customers.”

Brian Cleary, managing director of BOI Payment Acceptance, stated: “This is a really exciting partnership for us. Mobile contactless ordering through apps is becoming the norm, and the pub, cafe, and restaurant sectors are ripe for positive disruption.

“The team at Banba has an incredible product, which when combined with our payments technology will provide a contactless ordering solution that works for both the venue and the customer. We see this partnership going far beyond Covid. No one likes queuing and waiting, and this app really does take the pain out of that aspect of the experience.”

Banba CTO and co-founder Mick Corcoran said a number of contactless payment apps have come and gone, primarily due to the cost to venue owners.

“For our click & collect solution, we charge a 1% commission and have the lowest transaction charges on the market, whilst some of our competitors are charging upwards of a 25% commission. That is why our partnership with BOI Payment Acceptance is so important. We are waiving all commission fees for orders generated between now and Christmas.”

Bars can sign up on the Banba website, www.banba-app.com. Consumers can download the app for free from their app store.

Pix: Brian Lougheed