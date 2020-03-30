Economic Pulses Chart Covid-19 Impact

30 Mar 2020 | 10.52 am

Bank of Ireland’s economic performance tracker fell to a four-year low through March. The Economic Pulse index was 70.4, down 16.0 on February and 19.0 lower than a year ago.

With the Covid-19 pandemic in full flow, consumer and business confidence took a significant knock in March.

The bank noted that its surveys were taken before the government lockdown announcements, with the result that further sharp falls will be likely in next month’s reading.

“The March survey findings give an initial feel for how the Covid-19 pandemic is playing out in economic terms,” said Loretta O’Sullivan (pictured), Bank of Ireland’s group chief economist. “Overall they paint a bleak picture, with the Economic Pulse plunging to a new low and registering a larger monthly drop than after the Brexit referendum result.

“The Business Pulse also posted a series low in March with the services sector leading the charge downward, while on the consumer front worries about the economic outlook were to the fore. Looking ahead, the school closures and other restrictions that have been put in place to contain the spread of the virus mean that this month’s weak prints are likely only the tip of the iceberg.”

Business Pulse

The bank’s Business Pulse fell 18.6 in March 68.4, the weakest print in the series’ four year history. The Services Pulse was down sharply on the month (-25.8) and the Retail and Construction Pulses also saw steep drops (-14.3 and –12.2 respectively), while the Industry Pulse was little changed (+1.6).

With the government’s response to the C-19 pandemic cratering business activity, the bank said that companies in all sectors significantly marked down their expectations for business activity over the coming three months. Hiring plans were scaled back too, especially n the retail sector.

Households also markedly downgraded their assessment of the economy’s prospects for the coming year and are also more circumspect about their personal finances going forward. Households have also scaled back their expectations for future house price gains, though the balance of responses remained in positive territory.