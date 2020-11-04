Bank Of Ireland Bites The Apple

04 Nov 2020 | 07.55 am

Bank of Ireland customers can now use their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay for purchases via a contactless terminal.

The bank introduced Apple Pay to its range of services following the October introduction of a new mobile app for Apple customers, with a range of features including the ability to view and download statements; set up, view and manage standing orders; and add an account online.

To use Apple Pay, once the device is linked to the account via the app, a customer simply holds their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a payment. The purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, as well as a one-time security code. Apple Pay is accepted in supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail outlets, and many more.

Director of business transformation Christine Hamill said: “Apple Pay is now available for Bank of Ireland customers, making it even easier for those who prefer the convenience of paying in-store with their iPhone.

“From today, customers can add their personal and business debit cards and personal credit cards to Apple Pay and start using the service to enhance their payment options. This is another important addition to our digital payment offering, following on swiftly from the rollout of the new mobile app, and we look forward to bringing more new features to customers over the coming months.”

When a credit or debit card is used with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the ‘secure element’, a certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

To set up Apple Pay on iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add aBank of Ireland credit or debit card.

