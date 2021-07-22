Bank of Ireland Acquires Control Of Davy

22 Jul 2021 | 10.30 am

Stockbroker and investment manager Davy is to be broken up into three units, each of which will be acquired by separate companies, with Bank of Ireland taking over its wealth management, capital markets and associated businesses for €440m.

The bank will pay 75% of the €440m price tag as cash on completion, with the balance due two years later subject to certain criteria.

Davy is selling its global fund management division DGFM to US-based investor services group IQ-EQ for an undisclosed amount, and UK-based AssetCo will acquire its British Rize ETF subsidiary for €19m.

Bank of Ireland will also pay for excess cash at completion, which will be largely comprised of the proceeds of the DGFM and Rize transactions, thought to amount to approximately €125m altogether.

All Davy operations other than DGFM and Rize will become part of Bank of Ireland. These businesses employ 700 people and manage assets exceeding €16 billion, will trade under the Davy brand, and will be led by the management team that has overseen Davy since the March 2021 sales process announcement.

Davy interim chief executive Bernard Byrne said: “We are very pleased to have reached separate agreements with each of Bank of Ireland Group, IQ-EQ and AssetCo to become long-term strategic owners of Davy Group businesses. We believe this is a very positive outcome and one that presents significant opportunities for all stakeholders, particularly for our clients, in supporting their growth ambitions.

“Following these agreements, our immediate focus will be to engage directly with our key stakeholders as we navigate the path to deal completion. Bank of Ireland will bring a mix of continuity and new opportunities for our wealth management and capital markets clients and people. I am also pleased that Bank of Ireland has chosen to retain the Davy brand and management structure, reflecting its support for our growth agenda and vision for the business.”

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh (pictured) added: “When we look at any acquisition, we consider two key things — if it offers value to our shareholders, and if it is a good fit for our business. Davy scores very highly on both.

“Wealth management and capital markets are important parts of our business. Bringing Davy into the group represents a significant milestone which will considerably enhance our customer offerings and growth outlook.”

The Bank of Ireland transaction is expected to close early in 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions. The DGFM transaction which is also subject to regulatory approvals is expected to close earlier.

Davy Corporate Finance together with Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisors to Davy on the transaction. Latham & Watkins (London) LLP, William Fry and Dentons Ireland LLP acted as legal counsel to the seller on the transaction.

