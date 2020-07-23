Bank Funding For Over 100 Community Projects

23 Jul 2020 | 12.18 pm

Bank of Ireland will provide €500,000 in funding to more than a hundred community projects and organisations this year through its Begin Together Fund.

The bank says that suicide prevention, physical exercise for the elderly, and financial skills for young people are among the 116 projects that will benefit, and will help local community groups and non-profit organisations continue to serve their communities through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each of the successful organisations will receive up to €5,000 to support a range of projects and initiatives spanning financial wellbeing, mental health, disability, addiction, cancer support, social isolation, social inclusion, and sport. The fund is administered by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

Chief marketing officer Henry Drummer said: “The aim of the Fund, launched back in February — which seems a lifetime ago now — is to support charities and community organisations that are making a real difference to the financial, physical and mental wellbeing of their communities.

“As society begins to open up again it’s important to remember that charities and community groups have seen their income severely affected by Covid-19 but the work they do is more important than ever. For that reason I’m delighted that the Begin Together Fund is providing this timely support to more than 100 projects right across the island.”

Community Foundation Ireland chief executive Denise Charlton added: “The Covid-19 pandemic is causing great uncertainty for people, families and communities across the country.

“Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together Fund is a perfect example of partnership which can deliver real supports for people who have seen their home and work lives severely impacted by COVID-19. While this is a period of huge challenge, the foundation remains absolutely committed to working with its partners for a fair, caring and vibrant Ireland with thriving communities.”

The full list of recipients for 2020 is available here.

Photo: Henry Dummer with Ellie Iveagh (left) from Citywise Education and Angelica Santander from Clowns Without Borders. (Pix: Conor McCabe)