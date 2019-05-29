Banana Warehouse To Become Office Space

29 May 2019 | 12.01 pm

The last remaining original warehouse in Dublin’s docklands is to be redeveloped as the Tropical Fruit Warehouse, an 80,000 sq ft office development on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

From 1892, the buildings were used for the import of tropical fruit into Ireland, mostly bananas, and the redevelopment is by property fund IPUT. Project architects are Henry J Lyons in partnership with façade specialists Octatube.

The warehouse site overlooks the Samuel Beckett Bridge and is on the waterfront. The new development will add a public square and a new six-storey office block behind. The redevelopment calls for two floating, fully-glazed office floors which will cantilever over the warehouse building, with panoramic views over the Liffey.

IPUT chief executive Niall Gaffney said: “The redevelopment of the Tropical Fruit Warehouse is a great opportunity for IPUT to create a landmark office property that is crafted to optimise flexibility and deliver light filled space with panoramic views over the River Liffey and Dublin’s skyline. We are long term investors and we have deliberately pushed the boundaries to develop a building that meets the highest global standards in design and sustainability.”

The joint letting agents are Savills and Cushman & Wakefield.