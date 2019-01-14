Ballymaloe Foods Wins €85k Ad Campaign

14 Jan 2019 | 09.53 am

Ballymaloe Foods has been named the winner of the Love Irish Food brand development award.

The award win will provide Ballymaloe with two weeks of advertising space across Exterion Media’s retail network, with a value of €75,000. The creative for the outdoor campaign will be developed by ad agency Owens DDB, and has a value of €10,000.

Maxine Hyde, marketing manager and granddaughter to Ballymaloe Foods recipe creator Myrtle Allen, commented: “The award win will help highlight our Irish heritage and local ingredients to drive brand awareness and sales. We are currently in a very competitive marketspace and we want to encourage people to support local brands knowing that these products have been locally produced and contribute so much to local communities throughout Ireland.”

Kieran Rumlet, executive director of Love Irish Food, said that competition entries were at an all-time high. “Ballymaloe Foods has continued to actively develop its brand and extend its product range in recent years and we look forward to seeing how the advertising campaign will help them further develop the brand and drive sales,” he added.

The brand development award was launched in 2012.

Photo: Kieran Rumley with Maxine Hyde (centre) and Emma Brennan of Exterion Media.