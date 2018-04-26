AA Names Ballyfin As Hotel Of The Year

26 Apr 2018 | 10.34 am

The AA Hotel of the Year is Ballyfin Demesne, the five-star luxury hotel located in Ballyfin, Co Laois. It comprises a restored Regency mansion on 640 acres, with just 20 bedrooms and suites.

Tourism minister Shane Ross was on hand to present the award to general manager Damien Bastiat .

The minister stated: “The story of Irish tourism over the last 10 years has been one of hard work and perseverance to get through the troubled times of the economic downturn in order to come out the other side as a thriving industry. Ballyfin, with its welcoming staff and steep history, only highlights the best of what the hospitality industry offers to visitors from at home and abroad.”

The AA’s head inspector described his stay at Ballyfin as akin to being in a private home with the atmosphere of a period Irish house and all the facilities of a five-star resort.

“With 20 rooms and suites, it is a very special place that has won many international awards in its short history. Cuisine is an important element of the Ballyfin experience, with daily created menus together with suggested wine pairings, many featuring the Bordeaux estates of the Irish ‘Wine Geese’ who fled following the Battle of Kinsale.”

AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan added: “To reach the standards required to win Hotel of the Year requires years of dedication to putting the customer first. Our eagle-eyed inspectors leave no stone unturned and follow the most stringent inspection standards in the industry.”