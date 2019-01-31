Baker Tilly Expects Examiner Spike

31 Jan 2019 | 02.44 pm

Baker Tilly is forecasting a significant uptake in the examiner process through 2019 due to Brexit.

Managing partner Neil Hughes (pictured) said that political uncertainty surrounding Brexit has resulted in many businesses implementing costly contingency plans that will reduce their operating margins.

“This may disproportionately impact firms in the agri-food sector who are heavily dependent on the UK as an export partner,” said Hughes. “Brexit uncertainty is also being compounded by a slowdown in the global economy. Should Irish firms face an adverse external environment in the months ahead, it is comforting to know that a fall-back option exists to protect key elements of the Irish business community.”

Hughes noted that 330 companies have applied for the appointment of an Examiner and 15,280 jobs have been saved through the corporate recovery mechanism since the establishment of the Baker Tilly Examinership Index in 2010.

Through 2018, 500 jobs were saved by the process in 2018 in both SMEs and non-SMEs. Twelve examinerships concluded last year, with nine being successful.

Hughes added: “Although Ireland has witnessed a prolonged phase of strong growth that has fuelled increases in employment and consumer spending, the economy has been heavily dependent on large scale investments by multinational companies in their Irish operations.

“In comparison, the domestic economy has struggled somewhat to match the investment and productivity gains made by the FDI sector which has only increased pressure on indigenous firms who compete in the global marketplace.”