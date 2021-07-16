Bailout Grants For Event Organisers

16 Jul 2021 | 08.12 am

Event organisers may receive up to €50,000 grants to subsidise their fixed costs under a new government scheme to support the badly-hit industry.

Ventires involved in concerts, sport, cultural events, conferences or trade shows will be able to apply for a share of an €11.5m fund called the Events Sector Covid Support Scheme, which will open on August 4.

To be eligible for this scheme, the business must have been ineligible for support under the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) operated by Revenue.

Claimants will have to demonstrate that their turnover was no more than 25% of their average turnover for 2019 for any consecutive six months during the period 12 March 2020 – 31 March 2021.

Tourism minister Catherine Martin (pictured) said: “The events industry was one of the first sectors to close and, unfortunately, will be one of the last to reopen. It provides work for tens of thousands of people and is the lifeblood for many services and suppliers in villages, towns and cities throughout the country.

“This scheme aims to support businesses supplying services to the events and arts sectors. This is targeted at businesses and suppliers including those who support festivals, concerts, conferencing and live entertainment.”

Minister Martin’s department is answering queries about the scheme via this email address, ESCSS@tcagsm.gov.ie, and guidelines for the scheme are listed here.

Support will be in the form of of a single once-off payment to the value of 7.5% of the VAT-exclusive turnover of the business, with a maximum award of €50,000.

Still In Lockdown

Small Firms Association senior executive Stephen Browne commented: “While most of the experience economy has been given clear guidance and timelines on reopening, the events industry has been left without anything. It is imperative as we move beyond the summer that the government engages with stakeholders and state agencies to put guidance in place.

“This is an industry that has vast experience with all matters concerning health and safety compliance, and the Northern Ireland Executive has approved the restart of trade fairs and exhibitions as well as the UK along with the vast majority of other European countries.”

Pic: RollingNews.ie