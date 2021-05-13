Back To The Future With Virgin Media

13 May 2021 | 07.24 am

Virgin Media is going back to the future with its new ad campaign to promote what it describes as its ‘broadband superiority’.

The company’s broadband service has been consistently rated as the fastest and most user-friendly broadband for several years, and according to Virgin the new commercial tells the story of its “relentlessness pursuit of broadband perfection, to be ready for anything the future might throw at it”.

The campaign will launch over a 12-week period with 60-second and 40-second TV ads as well as a 20-second edit that will also play out on VOD. Homepage takeovers on high traffic websites along with bespoke social content will amplify the campaign online, says Virgin.

Head of brand and marketing Niamh O’Driscoll said: “In the commercial, three zany techies in the Virgin Media ‘extraordinary broadband lab’ ask ‘What about the future?’ as they jump forward in time. The broadband challenges get more and more complex and require Virgin Media-level speed and reliability to keep up.

“With our new Broadband Superiority campaign, we will showcase how Virgin Media offer Ireland’s fastest broadband network, which has been independently verified by Ookla, along with 99.9% reliability, to even the busiest of modern-day family homes — now and into the future, whatever that may look like.”

The new campaign will air throughout May, June and July during popular programmes on Virgin Media TV channels, including Love Island.

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvMkKV8oyuI