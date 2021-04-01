B Corp Brings Businesses Together For Positive Change

01 Apr 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

B Corp Calling all businesses who want to do better! Thecommunity works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities and the creation of more high quality jobs

The link between businesses and the communities we serve and operate in has always been vital, and the events of recent months have only highlighted that connection. With the impact of Covid-19, and the growing calls to build back better, businesses must seize the opportunity for positive progress by committing to go further and do more.

Society’s most challenging problems cannot be solved by government and non-profits alone. 2021 will be a crucial year for people and planet. Being ‘good’ won’t be good enough – we need real responsible business leadership. Join us.

What is B Corp?

B Corp is so much more than a label. It’s a philosophy and way of doing business that is embedded and lived throughout the whole company. By harnessing the power of business, B Corps use profits and growth as a means to positive impact.

The B Corp Community

Together, businesses must continue to step up, and the B Corp community provides renewed vigour for tackling the issues we face. B Corp companies are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. These companies have the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high quality jobs with dignity and purpose.

B Corp Certification

B Corp certification doesn’t just evaluate a product or service; it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it. And increasingly that’s what people care most about. Once certified by non-profit B Lab, B Corp companies are legally required to consider the impact of all decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment.

Become a B Corp

There are now more than 3,500 B Corps around the world, spanning 150 industries. It’s a growing community of like-minded businesses that want to collaborate for positive change but we need many more businesses to join the movement. Here in Ireland, the growing B Corp community includes Danone, Cully & Sully, Patagonia, Innocent, Urban Volt, Moyee Coffee and Vagabond Tours.

Reach out to the Irish B Corp community at hello@bcorp.ie or visit bcorporation.net