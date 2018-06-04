Ayming Hosting R&D Tax Credit Roadshow

04 Jun 2018 | 12.02 pm

British tax consultants Ayming are entering the Irish market for the first time, with a roadshow starting on Tuesday June 5 dedicated to the complex area of research and development tax credits.

Ayming has teamed up with the British and Irish Trade Alliance and DRS Bond Management for the roadshow, which includes an open bar and canapés evening, on the following dates:

Tuesday 5 June: Kilkenny – The Lyrath Hotel, 5.30pm – 8pm

Wednesday 6 June: Dublin – The Westin Hotel, 5.30pm – 8pm

Thursday 7 June: Limerick – Castletroy Hotel,12.30pm – 2.30pm

Thursday 14 June: Galway – The G Hotel, 5.30pm – 8pm

Friday 15 June: Cork – Clayton Hotel, 5.30pm – 8pm

The company says that every day it deals with businesses which “don’t believe the R&D tax incentive schemes apply to them”, but which in actuality are entitled to tax relief on various activities which do count as R&D.

Ayming says it is expanding to Ireland for several reasons. For a start, the Irish economy is driven by pharmaceuticals, technology and machinery, all of which are heavily reliant on successful R&D. In addition economic growth of 7.8% in 2017 was three times faster than most of the eurozone.

Ireland has a favourable R&D tax credit system. with total possible relief of up to 37.5%, and the government has outlined an R&D expenditure target of 3% as a proportion of GDP. “There’s a long way to go with the current level being 1.2%, so Ayming are keen to help educate businesses about how to apply for the credits,” the company stated.

The firm claims a 100% success rate in claiming tax credits for clients in the UK, but points out that it is not just a claims assistant.

Justin Arnesen, Director R&D Tax & Grants, commented: “This isn’t just about filling in an R&D tax claims. We work with finance and technical staff at our clients’ organisations to understand their business, understand their goals and objectives and then to uncover qualifying research and development expenditure.

“We also act as an innovation partner to the majority of our clients. We advise on best practice in recording research and development within your projects to help with future claims, we advise on business processes and how you can better approach future innovation, and how you can utilise R&D tax credits to improve cashflow.”

The company advises any business here whose management is unsure if it can claim R&D tax credits to come along to the roadshow, and to check out the Ayming website for more detail ahead of the events.