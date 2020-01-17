AxiomSL Setting Up Limerick Base

17 Jan 2020 | 04.21 pm

AxiomSL, a provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions for the financial sector, is opening an operations in the National Technology Park in Plassey, Limerick.

The project is supported by taxpayers through funding from IDA Ireland.

The New York company’s data integrity and control platform, ControllerView, empowers financial Institutions to create transparent processes and deliver trusted data to meet regulatory reporting requirements and inform competitive intelligence across the enterprise.

The Limerick facility will initially house technical support and product management for AxiomSL’s RegCloud offering.

Peter Tierney, global head of AxiomSL’s RegCloud business, commented: “The support from the IDA team combined with the proactive engagement from local universities caught our interest. The existing community of FinTech and RegTech companies and the deep pool of multi-lingual tech and financial talent became evident as we investigated further.”

IDA executive director Mary Buckley stated: “This is a terrific investment for the Mid-West region, creating as many as 100 jobs in the financial services sector. An investment of this scale will further raise the profile of the region for additional investment in financial services activities. It closely aligns to the Ireland for Finance strategy, which focuses on increasing financial services investment in regional locations.”

Alex Tsigutkin (pictured) founded AxiomSL in 1991 and is CEO and company chairman. Tsigutkin invented and patented a dynamic approach to manage data for risk management and regulatory reporting applications.

Prior to founding AxiomSL, Tsigutkin was an independent consultant to top tier international banks and financial institutions, advising senior management in the areas of banking operations and database engineering.