Awards Presented For PR Excellence

19 Jun 2020 | 04.25 pm

Cork PR agency AM O’Sullivan PR and Dublin agency Edelman have won Agency Of The Year awards at the annual Excellence in Public Relations awards organised by trade bodies PRCA and the PRII.

The awards were presented online due to lockdown restrictions. In total, 26 awards were presented to recognise the best work in public relations and communication in both the private and public sectors.

Fifty-seven organisations entered 186 campaigns covering everything from Irish food brands to regional tourism, from encouraging fostering to helping the homeless, from gender diversity and equality to broadband on offshore islands.

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan (pictured), founder of AM O’Sullivan PR, commented: “We are already recognised as an agency of choice for strategic communications, issue and crisis management, particularly in the Munster region, and we recently project managed the first virtual public consultation in Ireland for a significant planning application on behalf of a client.”

PRCA/PRII Awards 2020 Highlights

Agency Of The Year (<10 employees)

AM O’Sullivan PR

Agency Of The Year (>10 employees)

Edelman Ireland

B2B Campaign

Building The Jacobs Brand In Ireland

Edelman and Jacobs

Long-Term Campaign

Pointy – from Startup to Success

150Bond and Pointy

Public Affairs Campaign

#SupportPharmacy

MKC Communications and the Irish Pharmacy Union

Consumer PR Campaign (<€20,000)

Whispering Angel Wine At SuperValu

FleishmanHillard and SuperValu

Consumer PR Campaign (>€50,000)

Jago and Tourism Northern Ireland

Digital PR

Littlewoods Ireland ‘Style Of Play’

Legacy Communications and Littlewoods Ireland

Best Campaign In Support of Organisational Values

Address Point from An Post

The Reputations Agency and An Post

Healthcare Campaign

Don’t Ignore The Signs Of Heart Failure

Edelman and the Irish Heart Foundation

Sponsorship (budget <€50,000)

Guinness Rainbow Gates

Wilson Hartnell and Diageo Ireland

Sponsorship (budget >€50,000)

Vodafone & Irish Rugby – ‘Everyone In’

Teneo and Vodafone Ireland

Public Relations Event

WorkEqual Conference: Practical Steps To Workplace Equality

Alice PR & Events and Dress For Success Dublin

PR Campaign For An Event

Taste The Island

Wilson Hartnell and Fáilte Ireland