19 Jun 2020 | 04.25 pm
Awards Presented For PR Excellence
AM O'Sullivan PR wins small agency award
19 Jun 2020 | 04.25 pm
Cork PR agency AM O’Sullivan PR and Dublin agency Edelman have won Agency Of The Year awards at the annual Excellence in Public Relations awards organised by trade bodies PRCA and the PRII.
The awards were presented online due to lockdown restrictions. In total, 26 awards were presented to recognise the best work in public relations and communication in both the private and public sectors.
Fifty-seven organisations entered 186 campaigns covering everything from Irish food brands to regional tourism, from encouraging fostering to helping the homeless, from gender diversity and equality to broadband on offshore islands.
Ann-Marie O’Sullivan (pictured), founder of AM O’Sullivan PR, commented: “We are already recognised as an agency of choice for strategic communications, issue and crisis management, particularly in the Munster region, and we recently project managed the first virtual public consultation in Ireland for a significant planning application on behalf of a client.”
PRCA/PRII Awards 2020 Highlights
Agency Of The Year (<10 employees)
AM O’Sullivan PR
Agency Of The Year (>10 employees)
Edelman Ireland
B2B Campaign
Building The Jacobs Brand In Ireland
Edelman and Jacobs
Long-Term Campaign
Pointy – from Startup to Success
150Bond and Pointy
Public Affairs Campaign
#SupportPharmacy
MKC Communications and the Irish Pharmacy Union
Consumer PR Campaign (<€20,000)
Whispering Angel Wine At SuperValu
FleishmanHillard and SuperValu
Consumer PR Campaign (>€50,000)
Jago and Tourism Northern Ireland
Digital PR
Littlewoods Ireland ‘Style Of Play’
Legacy Communications and Littlewoods Ireland
Best Campaign In Support of Organisational Values
Address Point from An Post
The Reputations Agency and An Post
Healthcare Campaign
Don’t Ignore The Signs Of Heart Failure
Edelman and the Irish Heart Foundation
Sponsorship (budget <€50,000)
Guinness Rainbow Gates
Wilson Hartnell and Diageo Ireland
Sponsorship (budget >€50,000)
Vodafone & Irish Rugby – ‘Everyone In’
Teneo and Vodafone Ireland
Public Relations Event
WorkEqual Conference: Practical Steps To Workplace Equality
Alice PR & Events and Dress For Success Dublin
PR Campaign For An Event
Taste The Island
Wilson Hartnell and Fáilte Ireland