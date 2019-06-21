Awards Presented For Best Public Relations

21 Jun 2019 | 04.52 pm

The annual awards for Excellence in Public Relations have been presented before an attendance of 400 people at the Mansion House in Dublin.

The awards are hosted by the profession’s representative bodies, the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA), the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) and the Chartered Institute of PR (CIPR Northern Ireland).

Fifty-four organisations entered 156 campaigns covering everything from puppy farming to Brexit and from celebrations of ethnic identity to infrastructural projects. One fifth of the entries came from in-house teams including those working in the public sector.

PRCA chairperson Mari O’Leary commented: “What the best entries had in common was innovative and strategic thinking. This more than anything is what impresses our judging panel, clients and employers. Not budgets or levels of activity or indeed media coverage but strategic thinking and a demonstrable contribution to an organisations’ objectives.

“The growth of the profession in Ireland, to the point where employers are finding it difficult to recruit, is testament to the significant impact effective public relations makes to the performance of organisations.”

The 2019 award winners include:

Consumer PR <€20k

Conway Communications/Dublin Bus

Consumer PR >€20k

Teneo/Unilever HB

Consumer PR >€50k

Teneo/Toyota

Media Relations

Drury Porter Novelli/Beiersdorf

Digital PR

Wilson Hartnell/AIB

Public Sector

MediaConsult/Fingal County Council

Corporate Communications

Murray/Ornua

Healthcare

Teneo/Novartis

Sponsorship

Wilson Hartnell/AIB

Long-Term Campaign

Wilson Hartnell/Aviva Stadium

Photo: Mari O’Leary (left) with Sharon Murphy and Roddy Guiney of Wilson Hartnell. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)