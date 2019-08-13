Awards Keep Coming For PFH Technology Group

13 Aug 2019 | 11.03 am

Sponsored Content

PFH Technology Group Leading ICT companyhas been recognised with prestigious industry honours, including key awards from Dell Technologies and VMware.

Working directly with many of the world’s leading technologies, PFH Technology Group assists organisations with all elements of ICT infrastructure, from desktop to data centre. The firm provides complete applications, infrastructure, security, communications and managed services solutions to enable organisations to grow efficiently and operate with agility.

Founded in 1985, PFH Technology Group has offices in Dublin, Cork and Galway, and provides services nationally and internationally. The organisation has grown to 350 employees with 240 technical staff who design, implement and support complex infrastructure solutions.

Striving to Excel

PFH Technology Group strives to excel in every aspect of its engagements, ensuring it understand its customers’ exact requirements then providing tailored solutions to exceed expectations. The group’s commitment is to its customers success, which is in knowing it has provided an IT solution that enhances the way its customers’ do business and increases their productivity.

The many awards received is an acknowledgement of the work that was put in to delivering some of Ireland’s largest and most intricate projects to date, in both the public and private sectors. These set the standard for they company strives to provide to its customers.

Recent Awards

DATA CENTRES INNOVATION AWARD (sponsored by TechCentral.ie) – Following the design and delivery of an active-active, highly available hyper-converged based infrastructure. The project is future-proofed to be agile and easily modified as the needs of the organisation change, since it is completely virtualised and software defined within Hyper Converged Infrastructure. The overall solution was based on a projected five-year assessment of the Defence Forces’ ICT needs.

Dell Technologies PARTNER OF THE YEAR 2019 – For PFH’s substantial growth and achieving higher levels of competencies, skills and qualifications, which enables the company to design and deliver any Dell products.

Dell Technologies GROWTH PARTNER OF THE YEAR – For being the fastest growing partner in EMEA, with growth of over 300% last year. PFH has achieved Titanium Partnership after just two years.

Dell Technologies TECHNICAL PERSON OF THE YEAR – To Stephen O’Herlihy, Chief Technical Officer at PFH, for his knowledge, skills and ability to design and architect solutions using the full suite from Dell Technologies.

VMware UK & Ireland RISING STAR – For incredible year-on-year growth of 400% in key VMware competences.

Best in Class Solutions

Paul Callaghan, CEO of PFH Technology Group, comments: “These awards are further recognition of the fact that PFH Technology Group is committed to, and expert in, delivering best-in-class solutions, leveraging technology from market-leading innovators such as Dell and VMWare.

“Although the awards are prestigious in our industry, for PFH this is about the vindication of our strategy and reinforcing our belief in what we are doing. This will provide further evidence to customers, staff and suppliers that PFH Technology Group is very good at what we do.”

Pictured (l-r): Mark Hopkins, GM Dell Technologies Ireland, Paul Callaghan, CEO of PFH Technology Group