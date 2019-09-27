Awards Announced For Content Marketing

27 Sep 2019 | 11.11 am

Former Business Plus journalist John Collins was among the winners at the Irish Content Marketing awards gala in Dublin, taking home the gong for outstanding achievement 2019.

Collins (pictured) is head of content at at Intercom where he leads a team of ten editors and marketing managers. Intercom has c.30,000 customers and 600 staff at offices in Dublin, San Francisco, London, Chicago and Sydney. Its first e-book, Intercom on Product Management, has been downloaded more than 100,000 times. The Inside Intercom podcast has an average of 80,000 downloads a month.

The other Content Marketing Awards winners are: