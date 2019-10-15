Avolon Helps Startups With Scaling Skills

15 Oct 2019 | 02.41 pm

Aircraft leasing company Avolon has hosted a day-long event for entrepreneurs and startup companies on the theme of scaling skills.

Billed as Accelerate i, and in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, the event attracted 120 executives from c.180 high potential startups.

Presenters at the event include MD of Techstars Berlin, Connor Murphy, and inspirational speaker Mark Pollock.

Avolon says that Accelerate i originated from discussions between the two organisations following the publication of Project i, Avolon’s White Paper which outlined the roadmap to position Ireland at the forefront of global startup innovation.

Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO, commented: “One of the many calls to action in Project i was for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors. On publication of the report, we engaged with Enterprise Ireland and the concept of Accelerate i was born. This is a collaboration for the benefit of Irish startups and demonstrates our intention to act on the recommendations of the Project i report.”

Kevin Sherry, Executive Director Global Business Development, Enterprise Ireland, added: “A key priority of Enterprise Ireland’s 2017-2020 strategy is to support startups with global ambition to build scale and expand their reach in overseas markets.

“Last year, our startup enquiries increased by 30% on the previous year and we are continuing to work to cultivate a flourishing startup landscape in Ireland through our extensive range of supports. The 80 companies participating here today are representative of the real global ambition of Irish startup entrepreneurs and their drive to succeed and grow their businesses internationally.”

Project i is available to download here.

Photo: Dohnall Slattery addressing the Accelerate i seminar.