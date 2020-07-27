Aviva’s Benefit From Stadium Sponsorship

27 Jul 2020 | 03.33 pm

Aviva’s association with the rugby and football stadium on Lansdowne Road has made the insurance brand front of mind with consumers, writes Siobhán O’Connell

Large companies throw a lot of money at sponsorship, largely to build brand awareness. Sponsorship specialist Onside estimates the 2019 spend was c.€220m, which was 80% more than the start of the decade. In the sports sphere, one of the crown jewels is Aviva’s naming rights for the rugby and football stadium at Lansdowne Road in Dublin.

The linkage has worked very well for the English insurance company. The opening of the remodeled stadium in May 2010 coincided with Aviva expanding its presence in Ireland.

The company formerly known as Norwich Union adopted the Aviva moniker in the UK in 2002. Irish subsidiaries Norwich Union and Hibernian tacked Aviva onto their names for a few years before both brands were phased out and the Aviva brand took over as the new stadium turnstiles started clicking.

Aviva’s ten-year naming rights for Aviva Stadium was reported to be worth c.€40m over a decade for the stadium owners, the IRFU and the FAI. The deal was extended for another five years in 2017, starting from June 2020.

Sponsors typically spend as much or more on ancillary marketing activities as the sponsorship payment. So Aviva’s annual outlays for the stadium association could be €8m or more, and the company can well afford it.

Aviva Turnover

For 2019, Aviva reported premium income in Ireland of €1.6bn for its life and pensions business, and €420m for its general insurance arm. Busting through the €2bn turnover mark was assisted by the 2018 acquisition of the Friends First life business. In 2011, the first full year of the stadium sponsorship, Aviva had turnover in Ireland of €1.4bn, and that included health insurance which was offloaded later on.

Onside reports that the three main priorities for sports sponsors are increasing brand loyalty and brand awareness, and changing or reinforcing brand image. Stimulating sales lags behind, though Brian O’Neill, who’s in charge of brand and sponsorship at Aviva, insists that the company can track the actual sales benefit from the sponsorship spend.

O’Neill adds that thanks to the stadium sponsorship, Aviva has 98% prompted awareness among consumers. And when people are asked what insurance companies they are aware of, Aviva is the top pick, ahead of Axa and Irish Life.

“A huge amount of that awareness is derived from the stadium,” says O’Neill. “Our media monitoring tells us that two thirds of our coverage is stadium connected. They are only passing references but they reinforce brand awareness. Two thirds of people who are aware of the brand say they would consider buying insurance from Aviva.”

Corporate Hospitality

The stadium branding brings with it a corporate hospitality box that accommodates 50 guests, and scores of extra matchday tickets for internationals. As most of Aviva’s business is conducted through the broker channel, this has been handy for corporate hospitality. However, since April 2020 the Central Bank has banned intermediaries from accepting such freebies.

In O’Neill’s view, the brand consideration metric is more important than awareness, and Aviva uses the stadium to extend into demographics beyond sports fans. In recent years the company has leveraged the facility for ‘diversity and inclusion’ activities, and lights up the stadium to celebrate LGBTQ events.

O’Neill adds that Aviva won’t be looking for a rebate from IRFU/FAI due to the stadium lockdown. Autumn games will make up for the lack of action in H1, and for the postponed Euros the stadium was to be renamed Dublin Arena for the duration of the tournament.

Pandemic Impact

Meanwhile, the number of new reported sponsorship deals in Ireland dropped by half in H1 2020 versus the same period last year, according to Onside.

Sponsorship deals reported were down 86% across April and May, with early seeds of a recovery beginning in June.

Onside CEO John Trainor commented: “2020 opened strongly in terms of high-profile major renewal deals including Aldi and PwC’s multi-year extension of their Irish Rugby sponsorships, Allianz’s sponsorship renewal of GAA Leagues, and a steady stream of sponsorships in horse-racing by major sponsors including Paddy Power and Dubai Duty Free.

“However, since March sponsorship industry deal doing has switched to adjusting existing arrangements between top sponsors and rights holders to account for the impact of Covid-19 on current deals, rather than any significant volumes of new deals.”

Rugby sponsors experienced a particularly marked impact from the lockdown in Q2 as the Guinness 6 Nations and club tournaments were put on pause.

“The sponsorship rights industry is at risk of shrinking in value by more than 10% this year if there is enduring damage from the pandemic through autumn and winter months, with some sponsors seeking relief or opting out of deals,” Trainor added.

“Rights holders will need to look for new business elsewhere as traditional sponsorship sectors such as auto, airlines and apparel take time to recover from the impact on their businesses. Sports and entertainment rights owners should follow the money where consumer spending is rising, such as logistics and online delivery services, home technology and personal grooming products.”