Aviva To Host One-Zero Sports Conference

12 Jun 2019 | 11.03 am

Three sports business events organisers have agreed to merge their offerings this year into one big event, One-Zero 2019, which will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on September 17 next.

The three sports businesses are One-Zero itself, the Irish Sponsorship Summit and the Fan Engagement Conference, and their merger brings together more than 15 years collective sporting conference experience.

More than 500 delegates are expected at the event, where upwards of 35 thought leaders from global sporting organisations, including the NFL, Premier League, NHL and Formula 1, will participate.

Among the confirmed speakers are Julian Duncan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Victor Cui, chief executive of ONE Championship, Kim Skildum-Reid, author and sponsorship expert, and Tim Orme, head of digital with Formula 1.

One-Zero chief executive Patrick Haslett said: ‘‘We are bringing the top ‘game changers’ shaping the sports industry to Dublin for a day of unrivalled learning and premium networking for all our attendees. At a time when the traditional models of sport are being challenged by technology-fuelled disruption, we want to help our audience understand these changes, so they’re better equipped to navigate the future.”

A former professional rugby player, Haslett led Paralympics Ireland’s commercial and sponsorship programme for the London 2012 and Rio 2016 games, and last year was commercial director of the World Para Swimming Allianz European Championships in Dublin.

The One-Zero team also includes operations manager Elaine Taylor, who has 13 years experience in the sports business, including the planning and management of the ICC World T20 Cup Qualifiers and the World Archery Field Championships; Ross O’Dwyer, boss of sports media house Pundit Media; and John Burke who founded and directs venues and events platform venuesworld.com.

Co-founders of One-Zero also include Trev Keane of Sportego, Bruce Mansour of Make It Happen, who started the Irish Sponsorship Summit in 2011, and Colm Ó Méalóid, chief executive of Sportego.

The merged entity’s business manager is Mark Hurst, formerly with William Fry solicitors, and its marketing manager is Andrew Pierse, whose background includes stints with Maximum Media, in the digital and content marketing space for SportsJOE, followed by a role as head of social for Pundit Arena.

Photo: Andrew Pierse (left) with Patrick Haslett and Elaine Taylor (Pic: Jason Clarke)