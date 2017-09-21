Average SME Bad Debt Write-Off Is €14,000

21 Sep 2017 | 03.05 pm

An overwhelming 97% of Irish SMEs plan to invest in their businesses in the next twelve months, according to the latest Global Business Monitor from Bibby Financial Services Ireland.

Headline conclusions from the survey are:

€13,780 is the average amount written off by every SME in Ireland annually due to customer non-payment or insolvency

57% of Irish SMEs have seen sales grow over past year and 58% expect sales to increase further in the next 12 months

64% say rising overheads and costs are greatest challenge to SMEs

69% of SMEs feel Brexit is the top threat to global economic growth

One third of Irish SMEs suffered from bad debt over the last 12 months

Investment by SMEs will focus on up-skilling existing staff (77%), sales and marketing (63%), IT and digital technology (63%) and recruitment (60%).

Bibby’s Global Business Monitor is an international survey of over 1,200 small and medium sized enterprises in 11 countries: Ireland, UK, US, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Czech Republic, Poland, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Bibby Ireland’s head of business Mark O’Rourke (pictured) commented: “All economic indicators point to a strong economy and one that is primed for additional growth throughout the remainder of 2017 and 2018, whatever challenges are encountered. In the face of global economic and political uncertainty, Ireland remains a stable, competitive and pro-business economy.

“In terms of the economic outlook, primary risks to the Irish recovery are external. In particular, Brexit will have an, as yet, unknown long-term impact. For the moment, the main impact is via the value of sterling. At the same time, there are positive developments externally, with the global economy, including the Eurozone, picking up momentum, which in turn is likely to boost Irish exports.

“Many Irish SME’s are facing challenges with funding and perhaps are not fully aware of the broad range of funding options available even though many funding solutions, including invoice financing, are far more suited to their needs than traditional lending options.”

Sectoral Outlook

Broken down by sector, SMEs in the hospitality and leisure sectors are most positive about the economy, citing an increase in sales over the last 12 months, while SMEs in the transportation industry say sales have remained the same (56%).

Industries citing a decline in business performance over the past 12 months are mainly business services and manufacturing (21% and 22% respectively). SMEs in the wholesale and distribution industry are most pessimistic about the future, with 24% saying it will worsen over the next 12 months.

Asked which area is the most problematic in managing their business cashflow, over half cited collecting payment from customers on time. Almost a third of SMEs suffered from bad debt over the past 12 months.

The average number of days for Irish SMEs to receive payment is 36 days, slightly longer than the international average of 34 days.