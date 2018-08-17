Average Home Rents Rise By 12.4%

17 Aug 2018 | 10.33 am

Average home rents increased by 3.3% in the second quarter of 2018 and by 12.4% over the past year according to property website Daft.

Average monthly rental rates in Dublin city centre are now €1.985 on average, up 14.1%, while the most expensive district is Dublin south city at €2.958, a rise of 13% on the previous year. To rent a room with a single bed will cost €643 per month in the city centre, while a double bed will set the tenant back €768 per month.

TCD economist Ronan Lyons (pictured) observed that the rental outlook for students in the capital is bleak.

“At the beginning of August there were 1,400 properties available to rent in Dublin, but the majority of these are beyond the means of the typical student. They will be forced to join the queues outside apartment buildings, competing with young professionals, families, and every other person vying to secure a roof over their head.”

Lyons added: The government’s strategy for student housing leaves a lot to be desired, relying solely on the private sector to bulk out the number of beds in purpose-built student accommodation. The reality is that these privately-owned developments are priced way beyond the means of the vast majority of students, with weekly rates in excess of €230.

“These uberluxurious complexes are attractive not to the student from a middle-income family in Clare or Tipperary, but to international students. We’ve also witnessed our higher education institutions use the market rates of these for-profit providers as an excuse to hike the price of rooms in the accommodation they provide to similar levels, using income from accommodation to make-up for the severe underfunding of the education sector.”

Travesty

Brokers Ireland commented that the report displays in stark terms just how seriously would-be home owners are losing out financially.

Director of financial service Rachel McGovern said: “Even building in an allowance for a 2% interest rate increase, as the Daft.ie report does, it demonstrates that for anyone with a medium to long-term interest in living in Ireland, it’s a no-brainer that owning a home as opposed to renting one is financially the most prudent financial option – that is, if you can acquire a suitable property.

“Home ownership achieved at an affordable price is central to the growth of personal wealth over the longer term. The lack of suitable properties available for purchase is a travesty, it is a policy failure that will have long term implications.“

McGovern highlighted some of the figures from the Daft.ie report to illustrate her point: