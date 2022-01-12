Average EWSS Claim Is €96,000

12 Jan 2022 | 10.53 am

Companies claimed an average of €96,000 through the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme in 2021, according to the Revenue Commissioners.

The total payout to 47,600 employers was €4,600m, with 628,000 employees supported by the scheme.

The Covid Restrictions Support Scheme paid out €470m to 21,300 businesses, covering 24,500 premises, for an average of €22,000 per claimant.

Tax debts warehoused at the end of 2021 amounted to €2,950m, according to Revenue data, with 101,000 businesses parking their tax debt for settlement later.

Half the deferred tax relates to VAT liabilities and most of the balance employers’ PAYE.

Revenue says it collected a record €67.5 billion in taxes and duties for the Exchequer in 2021, as well as more than €17 billion for other departments, agencies and EU member states.

Revenue chairman Niall Cody (pictured) described 2021 as an exceptional year for Revenue.

“The ongoing pandemic led to further economic and social disruptions during the year, with significant public health restrictions impacting many business sectors. However, despite this there was a strong economic performance resulting in record tax receipts,” Cody stated.

He added that despite remote working, Revenue garnered a record yield of €1.38 billion from its intervention programmes. ‘Risk management interventions’ totalled 464,000.

On Brexit, Cody said that 86% of all freight vehicle movements from Britain into Ireland were green-routed on arrival, meaning they passed freely through the relevant port without the need for any additional interaction with Revenue or any other state agency. Just 11% were orange-routed, meaning the goods needed a documentary check or similar control, and 3% were red-routed with a requirement for a physical examination or inspection of the goods.

“It is simply a reality of trading with Great Britain that certain types of goods now require a mandatory check,” said Cody.

The full Revenue results are available here, with some featured aspects here.

Pic: RollingNews.ie