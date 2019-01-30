Average Annual Pay For Nurses Is €57,000

30 Jan 2019 | 03.50 pm

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform says that industrial action by nurses is unjustified on the basis that their 12% pay claim has no merit. Making the government’s case, minister Paschal Donohoe set out the following facts:

• The Public Service Pay Commission completed its examination of recruitment and retention in the health sector in August 2018. It found no general recruitment and retention difficulties in respect of nurses and midwives and the argument that a general pay increase is necessary was rejected by the Commission.

• According to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, existing pay arrangements in the public service have incremental progression, flexible working arrangements and generous pension entitlements compared with the private sector, where only an estimated 35% hold an occupational pension.

• Over the last five years the HSE has recruited an extra 3,870 nurses and midwives or 11% of the total. These are additional staff, over and above retirements and leavers, evidence that the public service is able to recruit and retain nurses and midwives.

• Concession of the nurses’ 12% pay claim has an estimated annual cost of €300m.

• Under the Public Service Pay and Stability Agreement 2018-2020, pay rates in the public service are currently being increased by approx. 2%-2.5% per annum.

• Benefits are considerably higher for new entrant single scheme pension members and lower paid public servants. The cost of the agreement is €1.1bn out to 2021.

• Last September the government agreed proposals relating to the so-called ‘new entrant pay’ issue. These proposals will deliver an average of an additional €3,000 over the coming years starting in March 2019 to over 60,000 post-2011 new entrants, including 10,000 nurses.

• The measure will cost an estimated additional €75m (€28m in 2019 and €47m in 2020) in the lifetime of the PSSA.

• Between January 2019 and December 2020, a newly qualified Staff Nurse, hired in October 2018, will see their basic pay increase by €7,140 or 25% from €29,060 to €36,200.

• A Staff Nurse with more experience, on point 6 of the scale, will see their basic salary increase by €6,970 or 19% from €36,380 to €43,360.

• In addition they will benefit from changes to the amount of PRD paid and the increase of the qualification allowance worth a further €1,720. In total therefore they stand to benefit by approx. €8,700 or 24%.

• A Clinical Midwife Manager newly promoted from Staff Midwife in December 2018 will see their basic salary increase by €4,250 or 9% from €48,360 to €52,610.

• On average nurses and midwives earn an additional 20% on top of these basic salaries in allowances, overtime and premia payments. The current average pay including these payments is estimated in the region of €57,000, according to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.